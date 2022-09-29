Game time forecast brought to you by Midas with locations in Central Texas:

Lorena vs. Little River Academy high school football game tomorrow night will be cooler due to less humidity in the air. Temperatures in the 70s under mostly clear skies falling to the upper 60s for the drive home.

Across Central Texas, temperatures falling from the mid 70s to upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

Headed out to watch Connally take on Springtown? Still expecting temperatures to drop once that sun sets from the 70s to the 60s under mostly clear skies for your drive home.