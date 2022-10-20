Game time forecast brought to you by Midas with locations in Central Texas:

Temple takes on Harker Heights High School tomorrow night. It will be a pleasant night but a bit on the breezy side. Temperatures falling from the lower 80s by kickoff, mid 70s by halftime, to the the lower 70s by the drive home under clear skies.

Across Central Texas, temperatures falling from the low 80s to low 70s under clear skies with winds out of the south anywhere between 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Headed out of town to watch La Vega take on Alvarado? Still expecting temperatures to drop once that sun sets from the upper 70s to the lower 70s under clear skies.