Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We made it to the weekend! We will see a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. 

The humidity will start to go up early Saturday, and continue to be rather high over the weekend. This means our heat index values will range from 100 to 105 degrees. 

I think they’ll be just low enough not to reach criteria for a heat advisory, but you still need to be careful when your outside. Remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. Have a good weekend and stay cool!

