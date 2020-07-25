Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The big weather story this weekend is Tropical Storm Hanna, looking to affect the Gulf Coast this weekend. The main impacts will be heavy rain and flooding along the Texas and Louisiana coastal areas.

Local impacts will be increased rain chances, mainly across the Central Texas Counties. This means, for us, we will see mostly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday – with chances of rain and thunder for both days.  Our rain chances are less than 40 percent, but the farther south of Waco you go, the chances go up. High temperatures will be kept down into the lower 90s, with easterly winds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

96° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 96° 75°

Saturday

94° / 75°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 94° 75°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 90° 73°

Monday

92° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 75°

Tuesday

91° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 74°

Wednesday

91° / 75°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 91° 75°

Thursday

95° / 76°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 95° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

87°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

91°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected