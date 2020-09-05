Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The first half of the Labor Day Weekend will see chances for showers and thunderstorms for most of our region with highs generally remaining in the 80s.

For Sunday and Monday, thunderstorm chances should come to an end for most of Central Texas as temperatures climbing back into the 90s.

A fall-like cold front will bring big changes our way by Wednesday as rain and much cooler air moves in. The extended forecast outlook calls for below normal temperatures starting Wednesday and into the next ten days.

Central Texas will see several days with highs only in the mid to upper 70s and 80s during this time period. Have a great Labor Day Weekend!