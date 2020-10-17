Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

It will be another clear and cool night, with lows falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Saturday will be a few degrees warmer, with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Some clouds will be around to start the day, but the sun will still make an appearance. It will be breezy, with winds out of the south at 15-25 mph.

A cold front will move into North and Central Texas late in the day Sunday. A few showers and thunderstorms may develop ahead of the cold front across East Texas.

The overall severe weather threat will be low, but a strong storm or two is not out of the question. Have a great weekend!