It will be mostly cloudy this evening for high school football, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s. There could be a few sprinkles later tonight, but chances are very low.

Saturday will start off in the middle 60s and climb to the low to middle 80s on breezy south winds. A cold front pushes across our region overnight Saturday, and by Sunday it’s gone.

Sunday looks mostly sunny and not as humid, with highs around 70 degrees. Have a great weekend!