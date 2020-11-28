Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Increasing rain chances and cooler temperatures are expected tonight through Saturday, with the best chances on Saturday. Severe weather is not expected. Lows tonight will range from the lower 40s in the west to the middle 50s in the southeast. Highs Saturday will be cool, with mainly 40s and 50s.

Next week will have colder than normal temperatures, and two incoming cold fronts. The start to the week will be dry, though rain will come back into the forecast starting on Wednesday. The cold fronts will move in Sunday into Monday, and Wednesday into Thursday. Have a good weekend!