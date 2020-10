Skies will clear up overnight, with temperatures falling down into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will be warm and muggy, with highs reaching the lower 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Sunday will be even warmer, with a chance of breaking a record high in some areas. Highs will be in the upper 90s with drier conditions. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will drop back down into the mid 80s for the next work week, with mostly sunny skies for the next ten days.