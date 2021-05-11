Heavy rain causes flooding in Central Texas

WACO, Texas – We’ve seen a lot of rain over the past few days, and we’re expecting to see a bit more over the next 24 hours.

Some areas in Central Texas could see up to three inches of rain by Wednesday evening, which means flash flooding is a possibility.

As the rain falls, flash flood watches and warnings are popping up across the region.

“In some of these situations, it can really depend on the rate of rainfall. With this particular system, a lot of the activity will be thunderstorms – which can produce a very heavy rainfall rate, around one to two inches per hour. Anytime you start getting rainfall that heavy, regardless of the soil conditions, that rainfall can start leading to flooding issues. Especially in a more urban area,” says Matt Stalley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

It’s important to know the difference between a generic flood and a flash flood.

“Just generic flooding is when water rises occur over a long period of time. Especially when rain has fallen over a long time, like several hours or days. Flash flooding is when we see a rapid rise in water, so a lot of rainfall in a short period of time, and the water responds very quickly,” says Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Flash flooding, as you can imagine, happens in a flash.

“It can take you off-guard. It happens really quickly in areas that are prone to flooding. These flash floods can happen very quickly, and without warning,” says Barnes.

If you see standing water on the roadways, find another way around.

“Never drive into flooded roadways. Always drive around. If you can’t find your way around, seek higher ground. You don’t ever want to drive into the flooded roadways,” says Barnes.