Icy conditions lead to water woes in Marlin

MARLIN, Texas – The challenges from the snowy and icy weather are piling up for residents of Marlin, as they go into Day Three without water.

The main water treatment plant in Marlin has been closed since the weekend after a pipe busted on Sunday.

After talking to Marlin’s mayor, she says they have been working around the clock to get the pipe repaired to restore water services for residents – but this has been no easy task.

In just a few short days living in freezing temperatures, roommates Glenda and Jennifer find their day-to-day tasks changing.

Those tasks now include breaking up ice, clearing their frozen driveway, and melting snow for usable water – but they aren’t complaining.

“People in other countries, this is their norm. So we are very blessed. We could be like them, because this is what they do everyday,” says Glenda Whitfield.

Glenda showed us how, for the last couple of days – she would grab one of her pots, fill it up with snow, and heat it up on her stovetop.

She says they use the water then to brush their teeth, wash dishes, and flush their toilets since they don’t have running water.

The mayor tells us Glenda and her roommate aren’t alone – with about 2,500 Marlin residents in the same boat.

“Because the water plant serves the entire City of Marlin, no one that’s under the City of Marlin water services has water. Our water plant crews are sacrificing their safety, their physical and mental health, and their own families to try to get this restored,” the Mayor told FOX44.

She too is feeling the same impact in her home.

“We are all without water, every single one of us. So we are all suffering together. But we, in city leadership, are trying to make sure we get what we need to get it restored,” she explained.

Glenda says she’s developing a better perspective to appreciate the everyday utilities many take for granted.

“The water. The lights. You can walk in the house and flip on the light switch. You’ve got lights. But when something like this happens, it’s overwhelming,” she expressed.

The mayor tells FOX44 they don’t know when to expect water services to be reinstated for citizens.