Latest Forecast from Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Tonight will be chilly, with lows falling down into the lower to mid 30s. Skies will clear up overnight and we will see mostly clear skies by Thursday morning.

Another cold day is coming, with highs in the lower 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Before the weekend, temps will be slightly warmer and calm – with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the mid 50s.

Highs will climb back into the lower 60s over the weekend. We will see calm conditions and mostly sunny skies into next week.