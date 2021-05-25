Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Scattered showers and storms are possible through the afternoon for East Texas Wednesday. Otherwise expect afternoon high temperatures in the 80s, with southerly winds between 5-15 mph. Skies will continue to be cloudy for most of the region, but will start to dissipate (from northwest to southeast) throughout the afternoon hours.

Rain chances should briefly come to an end Wednesday night and Thursday, but will return later this week into the weekend. A few rounds of showers and storms are possible Thursday night through Saturday, as complexes form along a stalled front to our north – which would move southward into Central Texas. Heavy rain and flooding would be possible, and some strong or severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Highs in the 80s.