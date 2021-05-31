Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A few lingering showers and storms will be possible Tuesday morning behind overnight’s line of storms. A cold front will stall across North and Central Texas, becoming a focus for a few strong-to-marginally severe storms in the afternoon. The main threat will be strong winds and small hail.

Rain chances will continue through the rest of this week. No single day will be a total washout, but scattered storms will pop-up each day. From today through the end of the week, widespread 3-6″ of rain will be possible. Isolated higher amounts may occur depending on where storms develop and set up.