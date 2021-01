Warmer weather is on tap for Wednesday, as we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s – which is normal for this time of year. The sunshine looks to continue through the rest of the week, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

The first half of the weekend looks mostly sunny and dry, but on Sunday a cold front will bring as cooler air and a chance of rain. Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s.