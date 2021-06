Low chances for more showers and storms, some with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall will remain possible on Tuesday across East Texas. Areas further west of Interstate 35 will be partly cloudy, breezy, and dry.

Highs will range from the mid-80s in East Texas to the lower to mid-90s west of Interstate 35. South winds 10 to 20 mph by late morning, locally gusty in and near any thunderstorms.