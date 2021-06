Hot temperatures, along with high humidity, will prevail Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and 90s – however, combined with the humidity it will feel like the upper 90s to 105 across much of the area. Remember to stay hydrated, if outdoors for any period.

Also wear loose fitting, light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioned vehicles, homes, or businesses. Tonight will be another breezy, though muggy, and warm night with lows in the lower to mid 70s.