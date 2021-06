Tonight will continue to be warm and very humid, with overnight low temperatures in the middle 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight, with southerly winds between 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and upper 90s, with heat index values in the upper 90s to around 103. If you need to get out tomorrow, make sure to take plenty of shade breaks and drink lots of water. Keep prepared, and always look before you lock.