Get ready for a hot and humid June weekend!

Saturday will start off with a few clouds, then turn mostly sunny. Highs will be in the middle 90s, with a heat index around 102 degrees.

It’s the same thing on Sunday with clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. It will be even hotter, with highs in the mid to upper 90s – with a heat index around 105 degrees. Be sure to stay cool and hydrated and ensure that you do not leave children or pets unattended in vehicles. Have a nice weekend!