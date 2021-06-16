Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Hot conditions will continue through the end of the workweek, and the weekend highs will climb into the upper 90s, to near 100 degrees, with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. Heat Index values will range between 100 and 106 degrees.

Be sure to exercise heat safety protocols – stay cool, hydrated, and never leave children or pets in enclosed cars. There does appear that there will be a pattern shift next week which may bring more widespread rain and storm chances, along with cooler conditions.