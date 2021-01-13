Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The next five days will include blustery winds, multiple incoming cold fronts, and returning rain chances. Friday will be windy, with wind speeds 20-30 mph and higher gusts possible.

After Thursday’s cold front, another front will move through on Sunday, keeping us dry with slower winds. Rain chances will move back in with the passage of another cold front on Tuesday morning.

Rain chances will start on Monday night, and will transition to rain – and for Central Texas, possible storms. No severe weather is expected at this time.