Another round of scattered to numerous showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday. We can’t rule out the threat of locally heavy rain and minor flooding. Otherwise, expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Additional scattered showers and storms will be possible mid-to-late week, with below normal temperatures. Highs will range from the mid/upper 80s to low 90s each day. This unsettled pattern will likely persist into next weekend as another system approaches from the north.