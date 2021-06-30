Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A rare early-July cold front will approach Thursday and Friday, bringing more chances for showers and thunderstorms to round out the workweek. There is still some uncertainty with regard to how far south the showers and storms will initially get on Thursday, but areas north of I-20 will be the first to see the better storm chances arrive. Either way, rain/storm chances will push farther south with time, and include the rest of the region late Thursday night or Friday. The threat for severe weather appears low at this time, but stronger storms will be capable of gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.