Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The weekend looks hotter and more humid, as highs will be in the low to middle 90s both days. There is a slight chance of a shower on Saturday, but most of us won’t see it. It will be very humid, with heat index values in the lower 100s.

A cold front tries to move through on Sunday, and will give a better chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. We will keep an eye on the possibility of strong storms. Still a chance of showers on Monday as the front is still in the area. Highs around 90 degrees. Have a great weekend!