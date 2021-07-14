Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Seasonally hot and humid conditions are expected across Central Texas the rest of the week, this coming weekend, and into early next week. Highs will range from the upper 80s to mid 90s, with max heat index values in the mid 90s to the lower 100s.

Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the southeast counties Thursday and Friday afternoons thanks to sea breeze boundaries arriving from the Gulf. Otherwise, rain and storm chances increase by Sunday into next Monday as an upper trough sets up shop nearby.

Severe weather is not anticipated, though more robust thunderstorms will produce very gusty outflow winds, frequent lightning, and brief very heavy rainfall.