Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Afternoon heat index values will soar above 105 across much of the region on Saturday. As a result, the Heat Advisory will be in effect all afternoon and evening on Saturday. Continue to practice heat safety by drinking lots of water, taking frequent breaks in the shade or inside, and to always look before you lock.

Sunday will be just as humid, as highs climb into the upper 90s with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Slightly cooler weather will be here next week with temperatures below normal. Have a great and stay cool.