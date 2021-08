Oppressive heat and humidity will return heading into this weekend and into next week, with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values nearing 105.

Keep in mind the hot weather this weekend and practice heat safety no matter what your plans are. Reduce time spent outdoors, drink water even when you aren’t thirsty, and know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Never leave people or pets alone in a car. Always look before you lock. Have a nice weekend!