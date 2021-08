Another HOT (and humid) August weekend is in the forecast for Central Texas. Highs will peak in the 90s to near 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, with morning lows hovering in the 70s. Afternoon heat index values will top 100 degrees across much of the region.

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors, make sure you practice heat safety – drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks from the sun, and NEVER leave kids of pets unattended in vehicles.