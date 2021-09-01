Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for portion of Central Texas, generally areas along and east of the I-35 corridor, until 7 PM Thursday. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s to low 100s while heat index values will climb into the triple digits. Locations within the heat advisory area may see heat index values up to 110 degrees.

Remember to drink plenty of water, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles. A ridge of high pressure will remain in place over the Southern Plains into the weekend, keeping Central Texas hot and dry. High temperatures will top out in the upper 90s with heat indices between 100-104 degrees.