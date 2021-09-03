Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The hot temperatures will continue this weekend, with the hottest day being Saturday. A weak front will slide southward into our region early Sunday morning, likely firing off some showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected, but a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds will be the main threat.

Showers and storms will be possible this Labor Day, but not a washout. Severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds and lightning will remain possible. Highs will range from the upper 80s to mid 90s. Have a great holiday weekend!