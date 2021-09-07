Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Another weak cold front will move into the area on Wednesday morning, which could be accompanied by isolated showers and thunderstorms to our north. Severe weather is not expected. The front will not be very noticeable as far as temperatures go, with highs still expected to reach the low/mid 90s.

High pressure will cause temperatures to remain above normal heading into Mid-September – with highs in the mid/upper 90s each day. The good news is that the humidity will be slightly lower than in recent weeks, which should make the heat more tolerable.