Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Keep the umbrella handy for Wednesday as more on-and-off rain is possible, and we are not through. An upper-level disturbance and surface frontal system will bring more rain chances to the region as we get into late Thursday/Thursday night.

At this time, it looks like the better rain chances will be along Interstate 35 and eastward. The combination of Gulf and Pacific moisture make locally heavy rain a possibility. Isolated thunderstorms may also occur, but severe weather is not expected.

Precipitation should exit to the east early Friday. High temperatures will be in the 50s on Wednesday, and then jump to around 70 degrees on Thursday.