Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

After a strong cold front pushed through the area on Tuesday, much drier and cooler air ushered into the region just in time for the Fall Equinox and the beginning of Autumn!

Wednesday Morning will start off cool in the middle to upper 50s. Breezy N/NE winds 10-20 mph Wednesday return Wednesday, with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Winds drop off under clear skies and light winds Wednesday night into Thursday, as surface high pressure slides across the region. Sunny skies and pleasant low humidity continues with light winds and highs rebounding into the lower to middle 80s.

Get out and enjoy the cooler and dry conditions, because it heats up again by next weekend!