Thursday afternoon will see highs in the low to upper 80s. Sunny skies and easterly winds less than 10 mph will prevail, allowing for a nice afternoon. Cool morning and warm days will end the week, with temperatures continuing to warm above normal this weekend into early next week.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s will warm into the mid-upper 80s Friday, then upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend and Monday. No rainfall is expected through Monday. Elevated fire danger may return early next week.