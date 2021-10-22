Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Two weather systems will be moving across the Central Plains for the next few days. The first will move through Sunday night, with a stalling front providing a focus for showers and storms.

The next system approaches the region Tuesday night, pushing a cold front through the entire region. Both systems will increase the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms.

Storm coverage Sunday night is likely to remain fairly low. Higher coverage in storms can be expected Tuesday. Enjoy the most of the quiet weekend!