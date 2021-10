Thunderstorms will develop along a dryline Tuesday evening across West Texas, then move toward North and Central Texas overnight. There will be a threat for severe weather, mainly from damaging winds. A tornado or two or isolated large hail cannot be ruled out, but that potential remains low at this time.

The storms will push into East Texas Wednesday morning, leaving behind windy conditions Wednesday afternoon. Highs on Tuesday in the 80s and in the 70s on Wednesday.