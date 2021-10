Showers and thunderstorms will move across Central Texas very early Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front. There will be a threat for severe weather, mainly in the form of damaging winds. Isolated spin-up tornadoes or isolated hail cannot be ruled out, but the potential remains low at this time.

The storms will move east into East Texas by Wednesday morning, exiting the area by midday. Expect mostly sunny skies and very windy condition in the afternoon with highs in the middle 70s.