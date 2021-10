Strong and gusty winds are expected throughout Thursday, with speeds around 20-35 mph and gusts 40 to 45 mph, or even higher possible. Secure loose outdoor objects such as trash cans, lawn or patio furniture, trampolines, and any smaller pots or decorations. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be windy in the morning, but not as bad in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.