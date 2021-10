After a cool start Saturday morning, look for lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. Sunshine continues on Sunday with highs around 80 degrees.

Pleasant weather is expected on Halloween, with mostly clear skies and no chance of rain. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s in the afternoon, with temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s during the evening hours.

Be safe trick-or-treating and have a great weekend!