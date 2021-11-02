Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Expect much cooler conditions with continued chances for showers and embedded thunderstorms Wednesday. The greatest rain chances will slowly shift southward through the day. Wet and chilly weather will continue into Wednesday evening, though precipitation will gradually shift south of the region overnight Wednesday night. Isolated storms will be possible across the southern-most counties, but severe weather is unlikely.

Otherwise, lows will be in the 40s and winds out of the north to northwest at 10 to 15 MPH. Cooler and dry weather is expected late week through the weekend following our mid-week wet period. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with highs in the 60s and 70s (the exception being Thursday when highs will likely remain in the 50s).