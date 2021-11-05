Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

After some patchy morning frost and a few clouds, skies will be mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A warming trend into the 70s is expected by Sunday, with no significant weather to speak of.

Don’t forget to fall back! Daylight Saving Time Ends this Sunday at 2:00 a.m. Remember to set your clocks back one hour. On Sunday morning, sunrise will occur at around 6:50 a.m. at both Dallas-Fort Worth and Waco. This is also a good time to replace batteries in your smoke/carbon monoxide detectors. Have a great weekend!