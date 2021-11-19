Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The weekend looks great with highs above normal in the 70s!

Looking ahead, rain chances return mid-week next week as a storm system approaches the region. Showers will be possible near and east of I-35 on Wednesday as Gulf moisture returns.

No significant travel impacts are expected for those traveling for the holidays.

Conditions will turn cooler and wetter across the entire region on Thursday as a cold front arrives, and rain chances increase.

There continues to be considerable uncertainty regarding this system so check back early next week as we continue to refine the details of this forecast.

Have a great weekend!