Partly sunny and dry on Black Friday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain chances return Saturday and early Sunday morning with scattered light showers expected across the entire region. Rainfall amounts will be light (generally less than 1/2 inch) and thunderstorms are not expected.

Afternoon high temperatures will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Morning lows will be in the mid 40s to lower 50s.