Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

An upper-level low pressure system will bring cool, cloudy, and wet weather for at least the first half of the weekend.

Rain chances will arrive in the southwest Saturday morning, and spread east and northeast across the rest of the forecast area through Saturday night. Rain chances will end from west to east Sunday morning, as the upper low exits to the east and the next front sweeps through the region.

Sunday will end up relatively nice, with decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rainfall totals should range from a tenth of an inch along the Red River to half an inch along and south of I-20.