A warm end to the work week is expected, with afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s on Friday.

Afternoon southerly winds will be breezy, with speeds around 10-20 mph, before decreasing to 5-15 mph in the evening and overnight hours.

Isolated showers and storms are possible in the far northeast region after midnight and lasting through the overnight/morning hours on Saturday.

Most will see increased cloud cover, with the heaviest coverage located east of I-35.