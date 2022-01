Light winds and chilly temperatures starting in the teens and 20s will begin your Friday morning with widespread frost, before increasing southeast winds 10 to 15 mph by afternoon warm temperatures back into the 40s and 50s under mostly sunny skies.

The occasionally brisk southeast winds will not be of the “warm” variety with afternoon wind chills in the 30s and 40s for much of the area, so don’t forget to continue to wear layers and prepare accordingly before heading outdoors on Friday.