Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Increasing southerly winds and partly to mostly sunny skies will warm things up a hair on Friday, with high temperatures in the lower 60s expected across the region.

Rain chances return late Friday into Saturday, as another cold front sweeps through the area. The highest rain chances will be to our north along the Red River and to the eastern zones. Strong westerly winds are expected behind the front in the afternoon. Forecast highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Seasonable temperatures return on Sunday, behind the Saturday cold front, with highs ranging in the low to mid 60s. Skies will be sunny, and winds will be out of the north to northwest at 15 to 25 MPH.