Temperatures near sunrise Saturday will only fall into the 30s and 40s. Patchy drizzle is forecast, mainly for areas in Central Texas. Patchy drizzle will yield to showers and thunderstorms during the late morning and into the afternoon hours.

A few storms may produce hail…possibly up to 1″ in diameter, mainly across parts of Central and East Texas. A cold front will bring cooler but seasonal temperatures to North Texas on Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s.

Have a great weekend!