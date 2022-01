Expect increasing cloud cover on Tuesday with very light precipitation across the Big Country and Central Texas. A few sleet pellets may mix in with the very light rain across the Big Country. No impacts are expected, and temperatures will remain well above “freezing.”

For Tuesday night: A few light showers or sprinkles will occur in the evening hours. Otherwise clearing skies from west to east overnight. Lows will be in the 30s west to low 40s southeast.