Friday will be another mild day with highs in the middle 70s. A strong cold front moves through late tonight and brings big changes over the weekend.

Expect very strong winds on Saturday with sustained speeds ranging between 25 and 35 mph.

Peak wind gusts of up to 50 mph are forecast, however, the most FREQUENT wind gusts will range between 40 and 45 mph. Look for a Wind Advisory or High Wind Warning to be posted for our area. Highs in the 40s Saturday.